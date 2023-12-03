Soderblom stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Connor Bedard gave Chicago an early 1-0 lead, but Soderblom couldn't make it hold up as the Jets beat him once in each period. The 24-year-old netminder has won just once in his last eight starts, and on the season he carries a shaky 3.71 GAA and .883 save percentage.