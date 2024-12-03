Soderblom turned aside 18 of 21 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, with Toronto's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Chicago was never really in the contest, but Soderblom did his best to keep things close, allowing just one goal is each period. The 25-year-old netminder hasn't picked up a win in a month while seeing infrequent work behind Petr Mrazek, and Soderblom has lost his last four starts despite posting a 2.54 GAA and .913 save percentage over that stretch.