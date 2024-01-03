Soderblom allowed two goals on 35 shots in a 3-0 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.
Soderblom was solid Tuesday, turning aside 33 of 35 shots. However, the Blackhawks couldn't get anything going offensively, sticking the 24-year-old netminder with a shutout loss. Soderblom hasn't earned a win since Nov. 24 -- he's struggled to an .861 save percentage over eight appearances in that span. Overall, Soderblom is 2-12-1 with an ugly .874 save percentage and 4.07 GAA while backing up Petr Mrazek this season.
