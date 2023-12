Soderblom allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Soderblom allowed three goals in the second period en route to a fourth consecutive loss. The 24-year-old netminder is now 2-9-1 with a subpar .882 save percentage and 3.66 GAA while splitting starting duties with Petr Mrazek this season. Mrazek will likely get the start Tuesday in Edmonton, lining Soderblom up for a road matchup versus the Kraken on Thursday.