Soderblom made 30 saves during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the streaking Blues.

Soderblom may have been starting his career first game against the Blues, but it didn't take him long to experience the Blues' recent series domination. The rookie netminder yielded three second-period goals as the Blackhawks fell to 0-8-2 in their past 10 matchups against the long-time rival. Soderblom (2-3-1) has alternated wins and losses during his past five starts.