Soderblom stopped 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

The Blues jumped out to a 2-0 lead before six minutes had elapsed in the first period and never recovered, and while Soderblom had little chance on any of the shots that beat him, he also didn't come up with any big saves to turn the momentum in Chicago's favor. The 24-year-old has found him self in a timeshare with Petr Mrazek but has gone just 2-7-0 on the season with a 3.78 GAA and .882 save percentage, providing little confidence he'll be able to hang onto that workload.