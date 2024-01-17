Soderblom and the Blackhawks' game versus the Sabres on Wednesday night has been postponed to Thursday due to weather-related travel restrictions.

Although Soderblom appeared to be on track to start Wednesday, now that the game's been delayed, Chicago may opt to go with Petr Mrazek in goal against Buffalo on Thursday. Soderblom's gone 2-13-1 while posting a sub-par 4.01 GAA and .875 save percentage through 18 appearances this year.