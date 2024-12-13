Soderblom gave up five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Drew Commesso midway through the third period of Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

New York scored three goals in under three minutes in the final frame to surge out to a 5-1 lead, and while Soderblom wasn't necessarily to blame for any of them, Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen decided to send a message to his team by getting out his hook. The move almost worked, but Chicago's comeback attempt ran out of time. The 25-year-old goalie has appeared in four of six games to begin December, going 1-3-0 with a 3.35 GAA and .872 save percentage, but with Petr Mrazek (groin) likely out for another week or more, Soderblom will likely continue to hold down the top job in the crease.