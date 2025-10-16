Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Gets plenty of help in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.
The Blackhawks' scoring outburst gave Soderblom plenty of support even though he wasn't at his best. The 26-year-old is 1-0-1 to start the season, but he has allowed seven goals on 59 shots. Soderblom can be expected to continue handling the backup role, with Spencer Knight likely to get the nod for Friday's home game versus the Canucks.
