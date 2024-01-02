Soderblom will guard the road cage versus Nashville on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Soderblom's last appearance came in relief of Petr Mrazek in Sunday's 8-1 blowout loss to Dallas -- Soderblom allowed two goals on just 10 shots after replacing Mrazek at the start of the third period of the ugly defeat. The 24-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his personal six-game losing streak (which dates back to Nov. 26) in a road matchup with a Predators squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this year, 22nd in the NHL.