Soderblom will start between the pipes and play the entirety of Wednesday night's road preseason game versus the Red Wings, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will likely begin the season in the minors as the No. 3 netminder on the Blackhawks' organizational depth chart. The 23-year-old Swede went 0-2-0 while posting an ugly 5.00 GAA and .863 save percentage through three top-level appearances last year.