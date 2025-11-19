Soderblom will protect the home goal versus the Flames on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The Blackhawks have kept Soderblom from sitting too long this season, as he's yet to go more than three games between appearances. He's 2-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage over five games. The Flames have scored just 12 goals over their last six contests, going 2-3-1 in that span, and they continue to have the worst offense in the league.