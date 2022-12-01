Soderblom allowed five goals on 41 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

As expected, the Oilers had a majority of the possession, and their best players were able to routinely cash in over the final two periods. Soderblom has lost his last four outings (0-3-1), dropping to 2-5-2 with a 3.24 GAA and a .905 save percentage in nine outings overall. The Blackhawks begin a three-game road trip with a back-to-back versus the Rangers on Saturday and Islanders on Sunday, so Soderblom's next start could be as soon as this weekend.