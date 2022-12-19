Soderblom turned aside 19 of 26 shots during a 7-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Soderblom surrendered a career-worst seven goals, allowing seven different Rangers to score in the rout. The 23-year-old netminder has dropped five consecutive starts, bringing his record to 2-10-2. Soderblom has allowed at least three goals in every game during the losing streak, and he surrendered that many in the first period alone Sunday.