Soderblom will tend the twine on the road against the Blues on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has played in just one of the Hawks' last five outings, a disappointing appearance in which he gave up six goals on 15 shots (.600 save percentage). Additionally, the 25-year-old netminder has managed just one victory in his last 10 contests, going 1-5-4 with a 3.72 GAA. Given Soderblom's struggles, Spencer Knight should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, including the second game of this back-to-back versus the Flyers at home Sunday.