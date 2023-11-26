Soderblom will patrol the home crease Sunday versus the Blues, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom is coming off a 34-save performance in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto. In nine appearances this season, he has posted a 2-6-0 record with a 3.74 GAA and an .885 save percentage. St. Louis ranks 23rd in the league with 2.89 goals per game this campaign.