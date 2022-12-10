Soderblom turned aside 29 shots during Friday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Jets.

Soderblom's rookie struggles continued, despite allowing "only" three goals to the Jets, who entered Friday with five markers in each of their previous three wins. The 23-year-old netminder remains winless since Nov. 12, a span of seven starts (0-6-1). Soderblom (2-8-2) allowed Blake Wheeler to score the eventual game-winner 56 seconds into the second stanza, dropping the Blackhawks to 1-9-2 in their past 12 outings.