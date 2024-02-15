Soderblom will start at home versus the Penguins on Thursday, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports reports.

Soderblom has been on the bench for the last five games. He's lost his last 10 decisions, going 0-9-1 with a 4.33 GAA and an .863 save percentage in that span. The Penguins are also struggling and will be without Jake Guentzel (upper body), but Soderblom remains a risky fantasy option regardless of opponent.