Soderblom will get the starting nod at home versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has just one victory in his last six appearances, going 1-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA over that stretch. Still, the 25-year-old netminder will be making his third appearance in the Hawks' last four outings, suggesting he will be given an extended look down the stretch ahead of Petr Mrazek. Still, Chicago heads into the international break with a back-to-back against the Predators and Blues on Friday and Saturday, respectively, so fantasy players can expect the duo to split the workload.