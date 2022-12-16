Soderblom allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Soderblom didn't have any support from his offense until late in the third period, and it was too late to make a difference. He hasn't won a game since Nov. 12, and he's limited opponents to two or fewer goals just twice in the nine-game span, one of which was a relief outing. For the season, Soderblom owns a 2-9-2 with a 3.17 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Those are respectable ratios given the team in front of him, but they're likely not enough to help in most fantasy formats.