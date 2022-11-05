Soderblom (undisclosed) did not come out for the third period Saturday against Winnipeg, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom gave up three goals on 24 shots in the first two periods and has been replaced by Dylan Wells who is making his NHL debut. Soderblom entered the game with a 1-1-1 record, giving up seven goals on 108 shots. Consider him day-to-day at this time.