Soderblom stopped 15 of 22 shots in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Soderblom was torched by the Coyotes' bottom six, and he was ultimately removed with 4:34 left in the second period. The 24-year-old has now allowed 12 goals on 46 shots over his last two games. Petr Mrazek stopped 10 of 11 shots Monday and will likely continue to see most of the playing time in goal, though the Blackhawks' next two games are in a home back-to-back versus the Panthers and Devils over the weekend.