Soderblom allowed seven goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

Soderblom gave up a pair of goals in a span of 21 seconds in the third period, which led head coach Luke Richardson to give the young netminder a mercy pull. Petr Mrazek made five saves in relief. Soderblom has lost his last five outings, giving up 21 goals in that span. He's at a 2-10-1 record with a 4.00 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 14 appearances. For now, Soderblom figures to keep seeing backup duties behind Mrazek, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Blackhawks eventually opted to send him to AHL Rockford to gain some confidence.