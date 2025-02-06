Soderblom stopped 34 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Soderblom did well to hold the fort late in the third period, allowing the Blackhawks to erase a two-goal deficit. A penalty in overtime put the Oilers on the power play, and Zach Hyman cashed in to hand Soderblom his third loss past regulation time in his last five outings. The 25-year-old netminder slipped to 7-12-4 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. He'll likely make another start before the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- the Blackhawks host the Predators on Friday and visit the Blues on Saturday, which should allow one start each for Soderblom and Petr Mrazek.