Soderblom stopped five of six shots in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

Petr Mrazek started the contest, but he suffered a groin injury and Soderblom was consequently put in net for the third period. The 23-year-old has a 2-5-2 record, 3.23 GAA and .904 save percentage in 10 games this season. Mrazek isn't expected to be out long-term, but for as long as he's unavailable, Soderblom is likely to serve as the No. 1 goaltender.