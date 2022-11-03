Soderblom will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Kings, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Soderblom played well in his last appearance Tuesday against the Islanders, turning aside 28 of 30 shots after relieving Alex Stalock (concussion) in the first period, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. Soderblom will try to secure his first career NHL victory in a home matchup with an LA team that's averaging 3.71 goals per game on the road this season, seventh in the NHL.