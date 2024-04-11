Soderblom stopped 21 of 23 shots after replacing Petr Mrazek early in the first period of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

St. Louis scored on its first four shots of the night, jumping out to a 4-0 lead before seven minutes had elapsed, and the last of those wound up on Soderblom's ledger. The 24-year-old netminder has appeared in eight games since the beginning of March, going 3-4-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .894 save percentage as he tries to prove he has a place in Chicago's rebuild.