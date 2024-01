Soderblom made 27 saves Thursday in a 3-0 loss to the Sabres.

With Connor Bedard (jaw) sidelined, the Blackhawks simply have no one who can score with regularity and it showed Thursday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen faced just 20 shots at the other end of the rink. Soderblom hasn't won since Nov. 24, and since then, he has gone 0-8-1 in his last nine starts. He's had a rough start to his career. Soderblom is 4-26-3 with a 3.82 GAA and .883 save percentage in 32 starts over the past three seasons.