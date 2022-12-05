Soderblom allowed three goals on 40 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

The three goals were scored in a span of 6:16 during the second period, and the Blackhawks' offense failed to give Soderblom any support. With Petr Mrazek (groin) out for at least a week, Soderblom will be the main main in Chicago's crease. He's gone 2-6-2 with a 3.21 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 outings. The Blackhawks only have two games this week, as they wrap up a road trip in New Jersey on Tuesday and then host Winnipeg on Friday. With the light schedule and tough opponents, Soderblom can probably still be left on the waiver wire in most formats.