Soderblom made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Saturday.
The Golden Knights came in waves, and Soderblom and the Hawks were swamped. The Cup champs are now 6-0-0 to start the season, which is the best start ever by a Cup champion. Soderblom can shake this one off -- no-one can stop the Knights this season, at least not yet.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Expected to face Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Quiets Toronto's offense•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Starting in Toronto•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Receives little goal support•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Guarding goal Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Signs two-year extension•