Soderblom made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Saturday.

The Golden Knights came in waves, and Soderblom and the Hawks were swamped. The Cup champs are now 6-0-0 to start the season, which is the best start ever by a Cup champion. Soderblom can shake this one off -- no-one can stop the Knights this season, at least not yet.