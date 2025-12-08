Soderblom stopped 46 of 53 shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Ducks.

Soderblom had to eat this one after Spencer Knight was torched for six goals in Saturday's loss to the Kings. Over his last three games, all losses, Soderblom has gotten pummeled for 20 goals on 113 shots. The Blackhawks are reportedly looking for a change of scenery for Laurent Brossoit (hip), who is on a conditioning loan at AHL Rockford after not playing in 2024-25, but Soderblom's struggles could change those plans. Soderblom is 3-5-1 with a 3.93 GAA and an .877 save percentage, numbers nearly identical to his marks from 2023-24 in the depths of the Blackhawks' rebuild. Look for Spencer Knight to start Wednesday versus the Rangers, though Soderblom could be between the pipes once during a back-to-back in St. Louis on Friday and at home versus the Red Wings on Saturday.