Soderblom turned aside 28 of 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Soderblom entered the game in relief of Alex Stalock, who was placed in the league's concussion protocol after colliding with New York's Casey Cizikas early in the first period of Tuesday's contest. Petr Mrazek is still working his way back from a groin injury, so if Stalock is forced to miss time, Soderblom will take over as the Blackhawks' de facto No. 1 netminder. If that comes to fruition, Soderblom could see his next start as soon as Thursday versus LA.