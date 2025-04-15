Soderblom stopped 18 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old netminder reached 10 wins for the first time in his career with the performance. Assuming he doesn't see action in Chicago's regular-season finale Tuesday in Ottawa, Soderblom wraps up his campaign with a 3.18 GAA, .898 save percentage and 10-18-7 record over 36 outings. A restricted free agent in the offseason, it's not clear if he'll factor into Chicago's 2025-26 plans with the team having Spencer Knight and Laurent Brossoit (knee) set to make a combined $7.8 million.