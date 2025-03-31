Soderblom stopped 26 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Utah.
Soderblom stepped into the ice after not being used in the Blackhawks' last three games, but the struggles continue for the 25-year-old. This was his fifth straight loss, and he's given up four or more goals four times over that stretch. During that five-game stretch, Soderblom has gone 0-3-2 with a 4.36 GAA and an .841 save percentage.
