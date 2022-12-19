Soderblom turned aside 19 of 26 shots during a 7-1 loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Soderblom surrendered a career-high seven goals, allowing seven different Rangers to score in the home rout. The 23-year-old netminder has dropped five consecutive starts. Soderblom (2-10-2) allowed three markers in each of his past four starts but trailed 3-0 by the 19:03 mark of the first frame Sunday. Soderblom previously yielded six goals in a loss to the Blue Jackets on Feb. 17, his third NHL appearance (second start).