Soderblom (undisclosed) was on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Soderblom appears to be fine after leaving Saturday's game early. Petr Mrazek, who was activated from injured reserve Monday, was the other goalie on the ice for Tuesday's session. Chicago also put Dylan Wells on waivers Monday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Leaves game Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Earns maiden win•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Making second start of season•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Picks up loss in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Deserves better outcome•