Soderblom was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday.

The 23-year-old netminder was called up after Petr Mrazek was injured against Detroit on Friday. While Mrazek's injury doesn't appear to be serious, Soderblom could serve as Alex Stalock's backup against Seattle on Sunday. Soderblom has allowed seven goals on 72 shots in two AHL games this season.