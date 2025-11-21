Soderblom will guard the road goal versus the Sabres on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Soderblom will handle the second half of the Blackhawks' back-to-back set after Spencer Knight was in goal for a 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Thursday. With just three goals allowed on 67 shots on net over his last two games, both wins, Soderblom has some momentum coming into this matchup. The Sabres have scored 20 goals over the last six games but have posted a 2-4-0 record in that span.