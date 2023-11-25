Soderblom stopped 34 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Toronto grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but Soderblom shut the door the rest of the way and got rewarded when Kevin Korchinski banged home the OT winner. It's only the netminder's second win of the season, with his first coming back on Oct. 16, and Soderblom has given up at least three goals in six straight starts, leaving him with a 3.74 GAA and .885 save percentage.