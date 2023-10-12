Soderblom did a good job, kicking aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss against the Bruins.

Soderblom was getting the starting nod in Game No. 2 in a back-to-back situation, after Petr Mrazek patrolled the crease Tuesday. The 24-year-old acquitted himself well, he just received very little in the way of offensive support. The Blackhawks do not have another back-to-back situation until Nov. 4-5, but Soderblom is likely to draw back in sooner than that after this solid effort.