Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Receiving starting nod
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will protect the home goal in Saturday's preseason game versus the Blues, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Soderblom will make his second start of the preseason. He stopped 40 of 43 shots in his start versus the Red Wings on Sept. 23. Soderblom is projected to fill the backup role behind Spencer Knight for the Blackhawks in 2025-26.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine in Detroit•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Avoids arbitration with new deal•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Picks up win No. 10 in shootout•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Slated to start•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Busy in Thursday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Facing Bruins•