Soderblom was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.
Soderblom's demotion comes as Alex Stalock (concussion) was activated off injured reserve. During his extended look in the NHL, the 23-year-old Soderblom underwhelmed with a 2-10-2 record, 3.45 GAA and .894 save percentage in 15 appearances. Still, with Stalock not under contract next season, Soderblom could be in line for a spot on the NHL roster next year.
