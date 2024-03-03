Soderblom is slated to start at home against Columbus on Saturday, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Soderblom is winless over his last 13 appearances, posting a record of 0-11-1 with a 3.97 GAA and an .875 save percentage over that span. Through 22 outings overall in 2023-24, he has a 2-17-1, 3.97 GAA and .875 save percentage. The Blue Jackets rank 23rd offensively with 2.90 goals per game, so they're typically a favorable matchup for goaltenders, but Soderblom's struggles make it hard for fantasy managers to trust him under any circumstances.