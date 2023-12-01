Soderblom is slated to play in Saturday's road game against Winnipeg, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom has a 2-7-0 record, 3.78 GAA and .882 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He allowed four goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis in his last start Sunday. Winnipeg ranks 14th offensively this year with 3.27 goals per game.