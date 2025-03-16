Soderblom is expected to guard the road goal against Vancouver on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Soderblom will try to rebound after dropping his past two games (0-0-2) while allowing seven goals on 67 shots (.896 save percentage). He's 8-15-7 with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2024-25. Vancouver is tied for 26th in goals per game with 2.71.