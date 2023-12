Soderblom is slated to start in Saturday's road game against St. Louis, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has lost his last five appearances while surrendering 21 goals on 137 shots (.847 save percentage). It's been a rough campaign for him overall too -- through 14 outings, he has a 2-10-1 record, 4.00 GAA and .872 save percentage. At least St. Louis, which is tied for 24th offensively this year with 2.88 goals per game, is a favorable matchup.