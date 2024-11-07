Soderblom will start Thursday's road game against the Stars, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.
Soderblom will make just his fourth start of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set. The 25-year-old has had mixed results early in the year, posting a 1-1-1 record, 2.35 GAA and .927 save percentage over his three appearances.
