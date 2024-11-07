Share Video

Link copied!

Soderblom will start Thursday's road game against the Stars, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Soderblom will make just his fourth start of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set. The 25-year-old has had mixed results early in the year, posting a 1-1-1 record, 2.35 GAA and .927 save percentage over his three appearances.

More News