Soderblom is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom has a 1-2-1 record, 2.27 GAA and .933 save percentage in four appearances this season. While those are great numbers, he remains firmly behind Petr Mrazek, who has logged 13 outings in 2024-25, in the depth charts. The Canucks have an 8-4-3 record and rank 16th offensively with 3.13 goals per game.