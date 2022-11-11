Soderblom is slated to guard the road net against Anaheim on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Soderblom stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 4-0 loss to Winnipeg on Nov. 5. The Ducks rank 26th offensively with 2.71 goals per game and they have a 4-9-1 record, so this is a good opportunity for Soderblom to record a win.
