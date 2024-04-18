Soderblom is expected to start on the road against LA on Thursday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom has a 5-22-1 record, 3.88 GAA and .880 save percentage in 31 appearances this season. He faced LA on March 15 and allowed four goals on 14 shots in just 14:19 of ice time en route to a 5-0 loss, so this is an opportunity for him to get some revenge. The Kings rank 18th offensively with 3.07 goals per contest this campaign.